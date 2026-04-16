BOZEMAN — A year ago, Tahj Wells was preparing for a state wrestling tournament in Browning.

Now, he’s one of the most dynamic freshmen in college rodeo.

WATCH: Tahj Wells becoming a force in college rodeo

From Browning to Bozeman: Tahj Wells emerging as all-around force for Montana State rodeo

Wells, a Blackfeet tribal member and Montana State freshman, turned heads at the Montana State Spring Rodeo, winning both bull riding and saddle bronc during the first of two events — a rare feat for a first-year competitor balancing multiple events.

His early success has carried into the standings.

Wells currently leads the Big Sky region in bull riding, ranks fourth in saddle bronc and sits second in the all-around. He’s also gaining experience beyond the college level, where he’s competed in both the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Professional Bull Riders circuits.

The path to Bozeman wasn’t always clear. Wells had opportunities to pursue college wrestling and football or go full time as a rodeo pro. But the Bobcats came calling.

“I didn’t know where I was going to be last year,” Wells said. “A pretty tough decision. But deep down, I love rodeo. And I figured I’d pick Montana State.”

That decision has already started to pay off.

While bull riding has been a strength, saddle bronc is a newer event for Wells. He began riding broncs as a freshman in high school and only recently started focusing on it more seriously.

“Every ride just gets better and better,” Wells said. “You pick up each and every ride and start learning how to believe in yourself more.”

That progression hasn’t gone unnoticed.

During the Scripps Sports Spring Rodeo broadcast, world champion saddle bronc rider Dan Mortensen noted Wells is “aggressive” and “talented,” a comment the freshman said carries weight.

“It definitely means a lot coming from Dan,” Wells said. “He’s a legend.”

Even with early success, Wells understands the rhythm of rodeo — a sport built on both highs and setbacks.

“You’re going to have a lot of ups and downs,” Wells said. “Every dog has a day. You’ve just got to be thankful for it. It’s part of the game.”

Beyond the arena, Wells has embraced the responsibility that comes with his rapid rise.

The 2024 state wrestling champion from Browning said being a role model for younger athletes in his community is a motivating factor.

“To be a role model, it means a lot,” Wells said. “There’s a lot of younger kids looking up to me. I try to be the best I can be and give back to my community.”

Wells is proving the next great Montana cowboy can come from anywhere. And for the kids back home in Browning, he’s making sure they can see the path clearly.

