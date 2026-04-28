Former Treasure State players sign NFL rookie deals, earn minicamp invites

Several prospects that played college football in Montana have earned a shot in the NFL.

The group includes former Montana offensive lineman Liam Brown, former Griz linebacker Riley Wilson, ex-Montana State running back Julius Davis, former MSU tight end Rohan Jones, and ex-Carroll College offensive lineman Andrew Devine.

They join former Montana standouts Michael Wortham and Kenzel Lawler, who each earned NFL opportunities on Saturday at the conclusion of the draft.

Brown, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman, has signed an undrafted rookie free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, Montana announced. Brown made 44 starts with the Grizzlies and was a second-team All-Big Sky pick this past season.

Wilson has signed a rookie deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to his social media. Wilson began his career at Hawaii and played for the Grizzlies in 2023 and '24 before transferring to Arizona for his final college season. Wilson was twice named second-team All-Big Sky with UM.

Davis, a Wisconsin transfer, brought speed and power to the Bobcats to bolster one of the most productive rushing attacks in the FCS and win a national championship. He is headed to the Denver Broncos as a rookie minicamp invitee, according to multiple reports. In three seasons with the Bobcats, Davis had 2,068 rushing yards.

Jones began his career at Maine and played at MSU in 2024 before transferring to Arkansas for the 2025 season. Jones has reportedly signed a rookie deal with the Los Angeles Rams. He caught nine touchdown passes in his lone season in Bozeman, earning first-team all-conference accolades.

Devine, at 6-8 and 305 pounds, was a two-time All-Frontier selection at Carroll College. The Fighting Saints announced that Devine is a minicamp invitee of the Kansas City Chiefs.

