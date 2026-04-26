Montana product Michael Wortham signs rookie deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

Montana Grizzlies record-breaker Michael Wortham was signed to an NFL rookie free agent contract on Saturday by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wortham did not hear his name called during the 2026 NFL draft but will have a shot to make the Jaguars' roster by virtue of signing an undrafted rookie deal. UM announced Wortham's signing via social media.

Wortham performed well at Montana's pro day earlier this month. He had a 37½-inch vertical jump and a three-cone drill time of 6.75 seconds. He ran a 4.48 40. Wortham also worked out for scouts earlier in the offseason at the AFCA FCS Showcase in Nashville, Tenn.

Wortham transferred to Montana from Eastern Washington and played one season with the Grizzlies, etching his name atop the record book as an all-around performer. He finished the 2025 season with 2,431 all-purpose yards, which broke the single-season school record previously set by Marc Mariani in 2008. Wortham finished less than 90 yards from the Big Sky record.

Wortham had 1,224 receiving yards, 345 rushing yards and 862 combined return yards (kickoff and punt). He had 85 pass receptions, the second-most in a season in UM history, and his 782 kickoff return yards were third-most.

Wortham received All-America recognition from several publications, including the AFCA, Stats Perform and the Associated Press. He was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in January.

The next step for Wortham will be to participate in a forthcoming rookie minicamp with the Jaguars. The dates of Jacksonville's post-draft rookie minicamp will be circulated at a later date, per the team.

In other Griz-related NFL news, cornerback Kenzel Lawler earned a minicamp invitation from the Kansas City Chiefs.

𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁 💪



CONGRATS to @2020Klaw for earning a tryout with the @Chiefs 👏



Go be great!#GoGriz x #MadeAtMontana x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/uAAvprB9fL — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) April 26, 2026

Lawler's 15 passes defended during the 2025 season led the Big Sky Conference and were seventh-most in the FCS. The former Utah Utes player returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown in a game against Cal Poly.

In two years with the Grizzlies spanning 28 games, Lawler had 69 total tackles with 49 solo stops.