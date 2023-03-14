Former Montana State LB Alex Singleton signs new contract with Denver Broncos

BILLINGS — Former Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton has signed a new contract with the Denver Broncos, ESPN reported Monday.

Singleton's contract is reportedly worth $18 million over three years with $9 million guaranteed. During the 2022 season, his first with the Broncos, Singleton ranked fifth in the NFL with 163 total tackles. He appeared in all 17 games, starting 12 at linebacker. Singleton also had three passes defended and one forced fumble.

LFG!!!! Back right where I belong!!!! @Broncos — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) March 14, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Singleton spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Prior to that he was a standout linebacker with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League, where he was the league's defensive MVP, a two-time all-star and won a Grey Cup championship in 2018.

At Montana State, Singleton helped the Bobcats win two Big Sky Conference championships in 2011 and 2012. He was a first-team All-Big Sky selection and a third-team All-American as a senior.

