Former Bozeman, Montana State receiver Lance McCutcheon joins New York Jets practice squad

Former Bozeman High and Montana State wide receiver Lance McCutcheon is back on an NFL practice squad.

The New York Jets signed McCutcheon to their practice squad on Tuesday, the team announced.

McCutcheon, who originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2022, was most recently on the Houston Texans' practice squad. The Texans released him on Oct. 10.

McCutcheon appeared in 10 games last season with the Rams, starting one, playing 56 snaps on offense and 110 on special teams. He finished his college career at Montana State with 94 catches, 1,741 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In addition to McCutcheon, three other former Bobcats are on NFL practice squads: Ty Okada with the Seattle Seahawks, Lewis Kidd with Indianapolis Colts and Daniel Hardy with the Chicago Bears. NFL teams are permitted to place 16 players on their practice squads and can activate practice squad players to their active gameday rosters a limited number of times during a season.

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton is the only former Bobcat on an active NFL roster. Singleton currently ranks eighth in the NFL with 66 total tackles.

Troy Andersen, a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons, is on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder/pectoral injury in the Falcons' game against the Detroit Lions earlier this season.