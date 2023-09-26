Falcons coach: Ex-Montana State star Troy Andersen could be done for season

ATLANTA — Former Montana State standout and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen could miss the remainder of the NFL season due to injury, coach Arthur Smith said Monday.

Andersen, a Dillon native, suffered a shoulder injury Sunday during Atlanta's 20-6 loss to Detroit. Smith told reporters on Monday that Andersen was still being evaluated but "it didn't look good."

Arthur Smith said Troy Andersen's arm/shoulder injury "didn't look good." Says nothing is official yet, but his prognosis for the rest of the season doesn't look promising. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) September 25, 2023

When asked if Andersen could miss the remainder of the season, Smith said "it's certainly possible," but that nothing had been determined as of Monday afternoon.

Anderson, in his second NFL season, made nine tackles against the Lions after being activated from concussion protocol, which forced him to miss the Falcons' 25-24 victory over Green Bay in Week 2. He has 19 total tackles this season with one for loss and a quarterback hit.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Anderson was picked in the second round (58th overall) by the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft on the heels of an All-America career at Montana State.