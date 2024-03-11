"Every puck, every time": 14U Helena Bighorn girls finished undefeated season with state title

HELENA — There will be a new banner hung up at Steed Arena later this month.

The Helena Bighorns 14U girls hockey team finished the season by winning the state championship to cap a 21-0 season. The Bighorns claimed the state championship with a 4-1 victory over the Flathead Flames of Kalispell in the finals. The tournament was held in Glasgow.

"For us, it was just to have a better season than we had last year, because we didn't have such a great season but this year we really came into our own," said Bighorns coach Billie Hohn.

"These girls are just all about hockey. They all want to be professional hockey players so it’s not hard to motivate them. They’re truly amazing skaters, they do it all on their own honestly. We coach them a little bit here and there but these girls are phenomenal girls,” said Hohn.

With 10, 11, and 12 year old's leading the way, the Bighorns rolled into the state tournament with a 16-0 record hoping to get through both Billings and Missoula. The Bighorns won by scores of 9-1 and 12-2.

For the tournament, the Bighorns outscored opponents 41-8.

“I told them to prepare, that every team is going to be out there to get us because, we have beaten every single one of them throughout the year, so that was basically it,” Hohn said.

Hohn’s motto of “every puck, every time” seems to be working out on the ice as the 14U state champions will be hanging up their banner at the next NA3HL Helena Bighorns home playoff game versus the Gillete Wild on Friday.

