MISSOULA — Montana's Dillon Botner thought his college football career was done at the conclusion of last season.

Already focused on his next career path of medical school, Botner had a meeting with coach Bobby Hauck in the winter that went a little differently than expected.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Class Act: Medical school awaits renaissance man Dillon Botner after final ride with Montana

"Ended up finding another year for me. And he kind of talked me into it," Botner explained. "And I'm glad he did because this is a pretty special group of guys and I've been having a blast this year and I'm really glad I came back."

After thinking it over, Botner knew he wasn't quite ready to say goodbye to the gridiron.

"Coach Hauck told me, make them rip the helmet out of your hands," Botner said. "I can go start my career at any point in my life. I can go to medical school at any time. You only get one chance in your life to play college football. And to pass that up, I think I would have regretted that for the rest of my life."

After putting back on the weight that he'd lost, Botner also made the move from tackle — a position he'd played his whole career — to center, where he's been a starter all season for Montana (11-1) as they march into the FCS playoffs.

The Whitefish native has battled through plenty of adversity too — including a serious knee injury that cost him all of 2023 — to get this final opportunity.

"I think I've grown a lot as a young man too, doing college football, because it is a big strain on you," Botner said. "I mean, it's a time commitment, it's a physical and mental commitment, and it's really character-building.

"Coach Hauck will tell you, he doesn't just try to make football players, he tries to make young men that parents and people can be proud of and fans can be proud of. And I hope I've portrayed that."

It's been a unique path for Botner, who was born in Bismarck, N.D., but moved to Whitefish when he was 12.

With two brothers, he grew up on a farm that featured kangaroos along with plenty of other animals. That taught them discipline with taking care of a variety of species both when it was warm, but also when the temperatures dropped below freezing.

"The reward was I never lost a day of show and tell in my life," Botner said. "So elementary school, my dad, when we had a baby Joey in, he would always bring it to show and tell. And that was always awesome. And it was fun growing up and my brothers and I helped take care of them and it just kind of was a thing for our family to do."

Sports eventually grabbed hold of Botner, and he arrived to UM as an offensive lineman that weighed just 212 pounds.

Over his career he's packed on 80 pounds, and last season he began to crack through as a rotational lineman.

But while juggling life as a Division I athlete, his studies have also been the highlight of his time with the Griz. Botner has three degrees in biochemistry, biology, plus a post-bachelor's major in cellular and molecular neuroscience, as well as a minor in physics.

He has his eyes set on medical school with applications done and the interview process ongoing, and he'll hope to know his landing spot in the coming months.

"Health is everything for people," Botner said. "If you can't walk or you can't do some of the basic stuff throughout life, it is miserable if you're in pain. And I really like helping people out and seeing people get better.

"Surgery and medicine in general is, high risk, high pressure. And I have been trained for that playing college football. I really like the team aspect of sports and you're in a team in the medical field and, everyone's got their job and role and I'd like to be a part of that too."

It's a bright-looking future, and he wants to give back to those who supported his journey someday.

Safe to say, on and off the field, Botner has made the most out of his time at Montana.

"I just kind of went along for the ride and it's turned out pretty well," he said. "So I'm just thankful to the people that have got me here and everybody involved. And it's been incredible."

