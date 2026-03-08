Class Act: Leadership has led Malta's Denvyr Tuss to break all-time program rebounds record

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday night, the Malta M-Ettes won their seventh straight Northern B girls divisional championship at Shelby High School.

One of the key contributors who's now been there for the past four years is senior Denvyr Tuss, who in the quarterfinals of the tournament broke the program's all-time rebound record after eclipsing 1,125 career boards.

"It was kind of surreal, I didn't really notice it because it was mid game," Tuss said on Friday prior to Malta's semifinal game. "We were trying to win the game first, but afterwards it was really cool to like celebrate.

"It says a lot about like the hustle and all the things I do for my team. That even though it's not scoring, it still helps my team win. Especially big games."

WATCH THIS WEEK'S CLASS ACT:

Class Act: Leadership has led Malta's Denvyr Tuss to break all-time program rebound record

Tuss is always doing her part in contributing to Malta's success. She serves as a leader on and off the court, which Tuss said is something very important to her.

"I really rank it up in my big morals in life," Tuss said. "I feel like it just makes me a better person and makes others around me a better person."

She is one of six seniors on Malta's team, and Tuss said she does her best to instill in the young players what has made this senior class so successful thus far.

"I try to bring more positivity because there can be a lot of negativity in like really intense moments," Tuss said. "So I try my best to bring it up and encourage my teammates, especially when we need it most. And I feel like it really helps us push through."

Off the court, Tuss is the president of Malta's 4-H club.

"I just run the meetings and just help my club do activities in the community to help like make the entire community better," Tuss said. "We do a rabies clinic. We just help out vet clinics around the town. It's a good volunteer service."

Her teammate, and fellow senior, Neva Jacobson, and assistant coach Shane Anderson both speak highly of Tuss.

"I love her to death," Jacobson said. "She does a lot of great things for us on offense and defense, and without her, I don't even know what we'd be. But she really brings our team together and adds a lot to our plate."

"Ever since Denvyr was (little), she's been the M-Ettes' biggest fan," Anderson said. "Especially the post players, she was always idolizing the post players and supporting them and had the signs for them. And, you know, I knew from the time when she came here in about fourth grade that she was going to work hard and get to where she is now."

After high school, Tuss will attend Carroll College to be a part of the Fighting Saints' women's basketball and track and field programs.

Malta's divisional championship again puts it as the No. 1 seed out of the North at next week's Class B state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman. The M-Ettes will begin play on Thursday.

