Northern B: Malta girls win 7th straight divisional; Harlem boys on top for 1st time since 2002

SHELBY — Four teams across the girls and boys brackets of the Northern B divisional tournament entered Saturday with a chance to become a champion, but only two were crowned as such.

The two games featured 2B rivals Malta and Glasgow in the girls title, while district champions Harlem and Fairfield battled in the boys matchup.

Malta girls 58, Glasgow 40

Just one week ago, Malta took down Glasgow in the District 2B championship game, and did the same on Saturday to claim yet another divisional championship, 58-40.

"We're never going to be able to replace this group (of seniors)," Malta coach Nate Hammond said postgame. "And the amount of success that this group has had already has been pretty awesome. That's seven (divisional championships) in a row and I actually think it's 10 in the last 12 years."

Glasgow, which took down Malta in both regular season matchups, got out to an early 8-4 start, but the M-Ettes battled back.

From there, Malta held a small advantage after the first and got it up to 29-20 heading in to the break.

Both teams would double the amount of points scored at that point in the final two frames, as Malta maintained a double-digit lead for a majority of the second half.

Neva Jacobson led the way for the M-Ettes with 15 points, while Denvyr Tuss (12) and Tailynn Wilke (10) joined in double figures. Glasgow's Emma Mandeville recorded 18 points.

Malta will be the No. 1 seed out of the North again at next week's Class B state tournament in Bozeman, while Glasgow will face Poplar in a challenge game Monday. That will be played in Wolf Point.

Harlem boys 80, Fairfield 75

It's been since 2002 for the Harlem Wildcats, but they are again divisional champions after holding on against Fairfield, 80-75.

"We're battle tested," Harlem coach Ben Carrywater said following the win. "We were in the state tournament last year. We've returned eight players from last year's team, so I knew exactly what they're capable of."

Harlem rolled through the first two games of the tournament and carried over their momentum into Saturday, taking a 21-14 lead after the first quarter.

While it may not seem like a substantial advantage, it stayed around that mark for a majority of the contest, as the Wildcats led by nine at half and at the end of the third.

Although, Fairfield seemed poised for a comeback by cutting it to as little as three points with under four minutes to play, Harlem didn't fret.

Cody McCabe's 32 points allowed Harlem to maintain its advantage, while Carter Lawrence (15), Corey Morgan (11) and Xavier Young (13) pitched in during key moments as well.

Fairfield's Brock Peace led his team with 20 points, while Deron Lear finished with 17.

Harlem is the Morth's No. 1 seed, while Fairfield will face Malta in a challenge game Monday at a location to be announced.

