Class Act: Carroll's Tucker Zanto spends free time volunteering with Special Olympics

HELENA — When the Helena Halos Special Olympics team practices at St. Andrew School on Wednesday afternoons, you’ll almost certainly find Carroll College linebacker Tucker Zanto helping out.

“I’ve learned always just to keep a good head on me,” Zanto said of working with the athletes.“You know, I could have a bad day of school, tests, football or whatever, but I come here, and all of a sudden my day just becomes better. They’re always so happy, and it’s very infectious, for sure.”

Zanto first got involved with Special Olympics during his freshman year at Carroll. And now as a senior, Zanto serves as co-president of Carroll’s Special Olympics Club and competes alongside the Halos athletes in many sports as a unified team member.

“It’s the athletes and the relationships,” Zanto said on what’s kept him coming back to Special Olympics. “The relationships I’ve formed here are with people I otherwise never would have really met. And just being able to call them some of my best friends through the Helena Halos and the Special Olympics Club at Carroll College is something that keeps me coming back.”

But for as much of himself Zanto gives to Special Olympics, he said Special Olympics gives him so much more in return.

“I’d say the most rewarding part is making friends,” said Zanto. “And being able to make a difference and an impact on people’s lives, I’d say.”