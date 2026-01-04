Class Act: As title game nears, Montana State's Colter Petre on pre-vet track

BOZEMAN — Montana State fans might recognize Colter Petre’s name as an impact player on this year’s FCS-title-game bound football team. But outside of a football field’s white lines Petre has another calling.

“Ranching is my thing. That’s my second love,” said Petre, a sophomore defensive back from Helena. “Football is my first, but doing cattle work, cowboying, is my second love. So, that’s what I see myself doing after, and maybe being a vet, or something in that world.”

Petre, an animal science major on a pre-veterinarian track, has a 2024 Big Sky Conference all-academic team selection on his resume. Between that and his football success, it’s hard to question Petre’s work ethic.

Class Act: Montana State's Colter Petre on pre-vet track

“Colter is a really good guy,” said Bobcats defensive teammate and fellow Helena native Talon Marsh. “He works super hard, shows up and does his best every single day. He’s always getting extra work in. So, he’s a really good teammate and a good friend of mine.”

And whether it’s in school, on the ranch or on the field, Petre said he applies the same approach to excel.

“What I’ve learned in football is you’ve got to be a student of the game to be good at it,” Petre said. “So, I’m studying just like you are in school and learning different things like you do in school — just like you do in everyday life — to be a lot better at football.”

The FCS national championship between Montana State and Illinois State kicks off Monday at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time at FirstBank Stadium on the campus of Vanderbilt University.

