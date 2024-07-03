Bozeman's Montana Surf U13 girls soccer team earned way to national tournament

BOZEMAN — The Montana Surf U13 girls soccer team from Bozeman is headed to U.S. Youth Soccer's Presidents Cup national tournament in Wichita, Kansas, for the first time in nearly a decade.

The team is excited to represent Montana on the biggest stage yet.

"I think the excitement is really high right now," Montana Surf coach Robert Lemley said. "This is something the club teams haven't seen in Bozeman for probably about eight to 10 years."

"I’m really excited to show them our soccer and all that stuff, and to represent Montana Surf will be really fun and exciting for all of us," forward/wing Charlie Bender said.

To get to nationals, it was a journey that started in Kalispell. There, they won the State Cup which qualified them for the regional tournament in Salt Lake City.

They dropped their first game, but won their way back to the championship game which earned them a spot at nationals.

"I was super amazed that we even got to Salt Lake City," attacking mid/wing Rowan Brown said. "That was a really big accomplishment for me.

"We lost our first game, but we were able to build back up and score enough goals and points to get a wild-card spot, which put us back into competing where we got second place in the finals."

Their togetherness and unselfishness is what has guided them to achieving such a high feat.

"I think it was the fact that everyone just loves to play so much and that we wanted that," Brown explained why her team was so driven to get to Nationals this season. "And because we all wanted it we were able to fight for it."

The regional and national tournament tacks on another month to their season. They’ve reached out to the community for support in funding this trip to Wichita.

"To see the GoFundMe and the funds that are coming in to fund this trip for this team, it’s been incredible to see and witness from the community," Lemley said.

"We have friends in Helena, Billings, all over the state, so we were super excited to be that one team that gets to represent Montana U13 girls across the state," outside back Harper Majxner said.

The excitement is high from this group for the tournament, which takes place next weekend. They hope to bring a title back home to the Treasure State.

"I hope that we get out of bracket, try to win that and bring something home for Montana," Bender said.

To donate to their GoFundMe, click this link.