Billings boxer Jojo Martinez, now in seventh grade, finished 2021 in style.

The phenom won her third USA Boxing national championship in Shreveport, Louisiana in early December. Martinez was also the 2021 most outstanding female boxer in Montana.

That closed off a year that sees her finish as the top-ranked boxer at both 114 pounds and 125 pounds. Martinez is the only female in the nation, regardless of age or weight, to be ranked No. 1 in the nation in two weight classes.