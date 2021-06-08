Bill Zadick humbled by National Wrestling Hall of Fame induction

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Wrestling legends Bill and Mike Zadick are back in their hometown this week for the return of the annual Zadick Bros Wrestling Camp. The camp is being held at at Great Falls CMR this week, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 event.

It was a whirlwind weekend for the the Zadicks, who didn't arrive in Montana until late Sunday night. But they had good reason.

Bill, a former world champion wrestler and the current head coach of the USA men’s senior national team, was inducted in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday during a ceremony in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Even after a lifetime of accomplishments and accolades, the honor was still humbling for one of Montana’s greatest wrestlers.

“As a kid its not really something you think about. When you’re growing up you dream, but you dream but you dream about winning the world championships and the Olympic Games and other major events,” Bill said. “But when you step back and analyze what it really is, a lot of my heroes are commemorated in there. And to be talked about in that same conversation is really a special feeling.”

Bill was accompanied to the induction by most of his family, including Mike.

“It was very powerful just for what our family put into the sport and Bill's commitment to it. You look at the big accolades like the world championship as a competitor and the world championship as a coach,” Bill said. “Those things are neat but the family you acquire in the sports and the rewards you acquire from it after being involved for so long. It’s an honor and humbling for all of us, especially Bill.”

The Zadick’s will run the camp through Thursday, and then spend some time with family through the weekend. Then Bill will resume training with Team USA in advance of the Tokyo Olympics this summer and the world championships later this fall.

