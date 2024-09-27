Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heading back to Billings in November

BILLINGS — The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is making a return to Montana with a card in Billings on Nov. 9 at First Interstate Arena, MTN Sports confirmed.

This is the fifth BKFC event to take place in the Treasure State and the first in Billings since 2021.

BKFC has held events in Great Falls three times, including BKFC 44 on June 24, 2023, at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena. Former Great Falls CMR wrestler Kai Stewart claimed the featherweight world championship on that card by unanimous decision over fellow Great Falls native Louie Lopez.

Tickets are not yet on sale and the fight card has not yet been unveiled, but Stewart, who has successfully defended his title twice, is expected to headline the event in Billings on a card stacked with many other Montana-based fighters.

Lolo’s Sawyer Depee is scheduled to fight for the vacant cruiserweight title on Oct. 25 at BKFC 67 in Denver.

BKFC has seen rapid growth since its founding in 2018, most recently adding UFC superstar Conor McGregor as a part owner in the spring of 2024 and announcing a three-year broadcast partnership with DAZN earlier this month. The BKFC card in Billings will be the second event aired on DAZN under the new partnership.

