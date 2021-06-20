Alternative Baseball League for people with special needs coming to Kalispell

KALISPELL — A new sports league is coming to town this fall. It is called Alternative Baseball, but it is about much more than just baseball.

Alternative Baseball was founded in 2016 to provide opportunities for kids with special needs.

Shelly Moffit, who son Steven Moffit is one of the original players in the league, said how much this league has impacted their lives as a family.

"Probably practice and baseball," Steven Moffit said of his favorite things to do.

"That dude is a bundle of joy," said Christopher Arnold, Steven's coach in Cobb County, Ga., where the original Alternative Baseball team is located. "Every time he gets on the field, every time he sees me, he just lights up and is a bundle of joy, he just enjoys it so much."

That joy is about to hit Kalispell, as Alternative Baseball is making its way to Montana. It currently has more than 50 chapters across the country, and Kalispell will become the latest, changing even more lives, and baseball is just one part that makes it so special.

"The concept of an organization that allows an authentic baseball experience for those with special needs individuals is just beyond phenomenal," Arnold said. "I'm very proud to be a part of this organization."

"It's going to be a real happy day when we get to go back in August," added Shelly Moffit. "It's going to be much like a party, it is almost always a party whenever he sees them in community."

That party will continue in Kalispell, and Arnold explained why every community needs this organization.

"We need to shine a light on this organization everywhere," Arnold said. "I think it's very important. I think it is a true movement, something that hasn't been done before it."

"Yeah, let's play ball," Steven said.

If you are interested in all the joy that this brings, Alternative Baseball is looking for people like you. It is in need of a general manager and volunteers to ensure that players can tee off in Kalispell this fall.