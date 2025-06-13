Adult women's rugby team launching in Helena

HELENA — Just a few weeks ago, Helena women ages 18 and up who wanted to play rugby didn’t have anywhere to turn. But that’s something Caitlyn Sena set out to change, co-founding the Capital City’s only all-adult female rugby team.

“I think having spaces for people to get together with a common interest and do something that makes them feel good and makes them feel connected to the community is always really important,” said Sena. “And we were definitely lacking in the women’s rugby space. And so, it’s really awesome to get that started.”

Sena fell in love with rugby while studying abroad and while playing in Missoula, which is also where Sena met her fellow co-founder of this Helena women’s squad.

“It’ll change your life,” co-founder Hannah Adkins said of rugby. “It’s so fun because you’ll see rugby players that are 50, 60-plus years old still coming out. Once you come and join a rugby team, you never really leave the rugby community. It’s just addictive. It’s the best community. It’s so welcoming.”

And while Sena and Adkins share years of rugby-playing experience, most of the women who have come out to practice with the team so far had never touched a rugby ball before.

“It’s a really welcoming environment,” Carli Bluhm said while attending her second practice with the team. “It was a little intimidating, I didn’t know anyone when I first came out. (It's) super welcoming to newcomers, (a) friendly environment and everyone just wants to have a good time.”

The team holds practice each week at 6 p.m. at Centennial Park and invites all interested women to check it out.

“It’s been awesome to have girls try something new,” said Sena. “It’s really empowering, I think, to get out of your comfort zone and do something that you’ve never done before, especially a full-contact sport. So, it’s really encouraging to see girls come out, and we love to see it.”