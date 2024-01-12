45th Montana Circuit Finals gets bucking in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The 45th Montana Circuit Finals is underway at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls. The Top 12 money earners in each event throughout the Montana Circuit season are vying for year end titles and a trip to the NFR Open in July.

Several NFR competitors are in the field and they made their presence known during Thursday's first performance. Click on the video to watch highlights, and check out results from the first go-round below:

Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals

Great Falls, Mont., Jan. 11-13

Bareback riding: 1. Tristan Hansen, 86 points on Duane Kesler's Knockout, $2,628; 2. Weston Timberman, 83, $1,971; 3. Ty Owens, 81, $1,314; 4. Caleb Bennett, 80, $657.

Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.3 seconds, $2,628; 2. (tie) Kolby Bignell, Timmy Sparing and Quentin Wheeler, 4.7, $1,314 each.

Team roping: 1. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 4.6 seconds, $2,628 each; 2. Wheaton Williams/Bryan Lemmon, 5.0, $1,971; 3. Radley Day/Jared Bilby, 5.9, $1,314; 4. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 6.0, $657.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Chase Brooks, on Brookman Rodeo's Cheryl Crow, and Sage Newman, on J Bar J's Choctow Bingo, 84 points, $2,300 each; 3. (tie) Bailey Bench and Connor Murnion, 81, $986 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Dillon Hahnkamp, 8.5 seconds, $2,628; 2. J.C. Crowley, 9.2, $1,971; 3. Shay Keller, 9.3, $1,314; 4. Ben Ayre, 9.6, $657.

Barrel racing: 1. Tayla Moeykens, 12.86 seconds, $2,628; 2. Abigail Knight, 13.13, $1,971; 3. Tammy Carpenter, 13.23, $1,314; 4. (tie) Heather Crowley and Brittney Sporer, 13.24, $329 each.

Bull riding: 1. Luke Gee, 83 points on Duane Kesler's All Bananas, $2,628; 2. (tie) Payton Fitzpatrick and Tristan O'Neal, 81, $1,643 each; 4. Parker Breding, 77, $657.