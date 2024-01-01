2023 in review: MontanaSports.com's most-read stories

MISSOULA — With 2023 coming to a close, Montana's biggest sports story of the year is still unfolding.

The Montana Grizzlies football team has had a phenomenal season, which won't conclude until it plays in the FCS national championship game on Jan. 7, 2024. Stories from this magical run are included in MontanaSports.com's list of most-read stories of 2023, but the Griz weren't the only thing to capture our attention this year.

Rodeo is as popular as ever in Montana, with three of our most-read stories of the year. MTN Sports' coverage from the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo also brought highlights and behind-the-scenes looks from Las Vegas.

Helena native and UFC superstar Sean O'Malley is one of the highest-profile athletes in the country and Montana's most fascinating athlete. MTN Sports brought you wall-to-wall coverage leading up to and throughout O'Malley's title-winning fight in Boston.

Below is a top-10 breakdown of some of the most-read stories on MontanaSports.com in 2023. What's your favorite?

10. 11-year-old Hardin team roper Legend Real Bird hoping to 'make NFR 20 times'

9. 'Molded who I was': Sean O'Malley credits growing up in Montana as 'huge role' in UFC success

8. With help, Great Falls boxing legend Todd "Kid" Foster punching back against brain trauma

7. Move up? The question has never been more honest for Montana, Montana State

6. Montana survives Furman, pushes into FCS semifinals for first time in 12 years

5. Browning cowboy Dougie Hall is the most interesting man in Montana

4. Tommy Running Rabbit becomes first Browning athlete to sign with Griz football

3. Frisco bound! Montana races into FCS title game with wild double-OT victory over North Dakota State

2. Griz maul Cats: No. 3 Montana runs over No. 4 Montana State to win outright Big Sky title

1. Cowboy ethics: How a controversial call is helping Montana State rodeo alum Caleb Berquist in recovery