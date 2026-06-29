HAVRE — Most people have arm wrestled a friend across a kitchen table at some point.

For Jordan Shortman, that friendly challenge has grown into a serious pursuit.

The Havre resident has spent the past two years training and competing across Montana, climbing the state's arm wrestling rankings while balancing two full-time jobs.

"I slowly got myself into arm wrestling," Shortman said. "After I completed my goal of deadlifting 600 pounds, I was like, 'What now?'"

What started as a way to improve his grip strength quickly became a passion.

WATCH: Havre man hopes to grow arm wrestling community in North Central Montana

Havre arm wrestler hopes to grow Montana's competitive arm wrestling community

Today, Shortman trains several days a week using specialized equipment designed to strengthen his hands, wrists and forearms. He also regularly makes the two-hour drive to Great Falls or Malta to practice with established arm wrestling clubs because there currently isn't one in Havre.

His dedication has paid off. According to the Official Montana Arm Bender rankings - Shortman is currently ranked No. 18 in Montana with his left hand and No. 21 with his right. And after winning multiple amateur tournaments, he's preparing to move into the open division at the Big Sky State Games to compete against more experienced pullers.

Despite its reputation, Shortman says competitive arm wrestling is far more technical than simply overpowering an opponent.

"A lot of people think if you lift heavy, you'll be good at arm wrestling," he said. "But it takes a lot of time, a lot of practice and a lot of technique."

Shortman is also proud to be the only ranked Native American arm wrestler in Montana, competing under the nickname "Nakota Warrior" to honor his Fort Belknap roots.

But medals and rankings aren't what motivate him most.

His biggest goal is introducing more people to the sport and building an arm wrestling community in north-central Montana.

"I just want more people involved," he said. "Bigger clubs, more people to compete and more people to come watch."

Shortman hopes more Montanans will discover what drew him to the sport in the first place — a welcoming community, constant competition and a challenge that goes far beyond raw strength.

