Whitefish boys soccer team aiming for a 4-peat

WHITEFISH —

The Whitefish boys soccer team has won the state championship the last three seasons. They are the first soccer team in single-A to achieve this, and this year they are looking to make it a four-peat.

Coach John Lacy said, "These guys are really excited they are used to the pattern, they are really excited about the success they have had and they want to keep it going."

This group of seniors has won 42 games, two ties, and 0 losses these last three years. Last year's third consecutive state win was one they will not forget.

"It was amazing for the thirty minutes after the game my heart was pounding, it was just a lot of adrenaline, it was a great feeling," said senior Aaron Dicks.

"Pretty crazy that we got three in a row, definitely have to give thanks to our upperclassman and the people that kind of help us grow as soccer players," added senior Gabe Menicke.

Coach John Lacy said they want to continue to look like themselves and to do that, they have developed a system where their freshman come in and play right away.

"We count on that mixing of ages and players and physical aspects to build us and to prepare us for what comes," said Lacy.

Going into this season, coach Lacy is continuing to see depth on both sides of the ball. But he says their midfield will have a significant contribution to this team.

Coach Lacy said, "I think our midfield is going to be really strong we have a lot of returning experience there; in general all these guys have played a lot of soccer. They know what we want to do."

Overall This Whitefish boys soccer team feels confident that they can finish this season, making it a 4 - peat.

"They have been through all phases, including multiple playoffs runs, so I think they are prepared,"said Lacy.

The Whitefish boys soccer team will play their first game against Frenchtown on August 28.