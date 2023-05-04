Two Bozeman Hawks sign letters of intent to compete at the next level

BOZEMAN — It was an exciting day for Tailyn Black and Tyra Opperman, two Bozeman High Hawks who signed their National Letters of Intent to compete athletically at the next level. Both are staying in the Treasure State.

Black is committed to Rocky Mountain College to play basketball.

“It feels really good," Black explained. "I’m really excited to get to play another four years and continue to keep improving my game. You know, go to college playing something I love, so I’m really excited.”

She saw so much support from the community throughout her time at Bozeman High and her recruitment process.

“The support of the town, and I mean, this coaching staff has done so much, and they’re willing to do so much for any player, and I think I’m just really going to miss that and the support that we share as a team, and that bond that we have is definitely what I’m going to miss the most," she said.

She broke into a huge smile when explaining why it was so great to share the day with her teammate and best friend.

“It was so special," Black said. "We both talked about how we were going to commit, and we just decided, let’s do it together. She’s my best friend, and it means the world to be able to sign with her today.”

Opperman felt the same way about sharing the special day together.

“It kind of helped me make my decision sooner, so I could go and sign with her," Opperman said. "She really is my best friend.”

She connected with Montana Tech right at the beginning of her recruitment process. She will be throwing javelin for the Orediggers.

“I definitely had an initial connection to them because they were the first ones to reach out to me; they were my first visit," she explained. "And then, I kind of just weighed my options, and I figured that going to a school that’s going to be better for my degree would be better for my future.”

“I’m so excited to improve, and it’s just going to be a whole new experience, going out of town," Opperman said, "It’s all just going to be new. I’m so excited for all of it.”

Black will finish out her high school career leading her softball team in these final weeks. Opperman continues to impress for Bozeman High's track and field program as the state meet nears closer.

