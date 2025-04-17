Treasure State rosters set for 2025 Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series

BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable Montana boys and girls all-star basketball teams feature this year’s Gatorade player of the year winners as rosters were released Thursday.

Boys Gatorade winner Reynolds Johnston of Missoula Loyola looks to help the Treasure State get back on the winning track when the annual two-game series against the Wyoming all-stars resumes in June.

The Cowboy State not only ended a 22-game losing streak against its Montana counterparts in last year’s series, it also completed its first sweep of the two boys games for the first time in 13 years.

Even with that Wyoming success, the Montana boys enter the first game of this year’s series on June 13 in Gillette, Wyoming, with a 67-29 advantage all-time. The second game of the series is June 14 at Lockwood High School in Billings.

Hall of fame coach Steve Keller, now leading the Great Falls Electric in The Basketball League, is 22-2 all-time in the series leading the Treasure State boys.

Girls Gatorade winner Paige Lofing of Huntley Project and the Montana girls take a 15-game winning streak into their series.

Montana coach Wes Keller, who is the women’s basketball coach at Rocky Mountain College, is 17-1 since taking the helm of the Treasure State all-stars, and he’ll have a roster that features three NCAA Division I signees and four players who signed at the NCAA Division II level.

Montana’s girls lead the all-time series 41-13. Wyoming's last win came on June 10, 2016.

The girls games are slated to tip off at 5 p.m. both nights, followed by the boys games at 7 p.m.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet all the Midland Roundtable volleyball and basketball all-stars on Friday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. The event is open to the public at no charge.

The volleyball match is scheduled for June 13 at 6 p.m. at Lockwood High School.

2025 Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series

June 13 at Pronghorn Center, Gillette, Wyoming

Girls: 5 p.m.

Boys: 7 p.m.

June 14 at Lockwood High School

Girls: 5 p.m.

Boys: 7 p.m.

Montana girls roster

Paige Lofing, Huntley Project (Gonzaga); Braedon Gunlock, Bigfork (BYU); Kadynce Couture, Missoula Big Sky (Montana State); Kenleigh Graham, Dillon (Black Hills State); Tailey Harris, Lockwood (Montana State Billings); Aubrey Winter, Columbus (Rocky Mountain College); Alli Glasscock, Miles City (Black Hills State); Shelbi LaBrie, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (Montana State Billings); Coral Old Bull, Billings Central (Dickinson State); Dani Jordan, Lockwood (undecided).

Coach: Wes Keller, Rocky Mountain College.

Montana boys roster

Zakai Owens, Billings Skyview (Dawson Community College); Grant Vigen, Gallatin (Montana State football); Jaxan Lieberg, Helena (Carroll College); Tevin Wetzel, Helena (Carroll College); Reynolds Johnston, Missoula Loyola (College of Idaho); Ethan Stack, Missoula Loyola (Montana Tech); Kyler Engellant, Dillon (Montana Western); Bodhi Brenden, Malta (Rocky Mountain College); Tracen Jilot, Box Elder (undecided); Christian Triemstra, Manhattan Christian (Providence).

Coach: Steve Keller, Great Falls Electric.

