Midland Roundtable announces rosters for fourth annual volleyball classic

BILLINGS — Rosters for the fourth annual Midland Roundtable Volleyball Classic were announced on Thursday.

The match will take place on Friday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at Lockwood High School. This is change from the previous three years, when the game was played on Saturday before the Montana-Wyoming All-Star boys and girls basketball games.

All 18 players selected for the game will play college volleyball, led by Gatorade Montana player of the year Cadence Lundgren, who will play at Kansas State after a stellar career at Gallatin High School. Lundgren will be joined in the all-star game by former Gallatin teammate Taylor Speake after the duo helped the Raptors win the Class AA state championship last fall.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet all the Midland Roundtable volleyball and basketball all-stars on Friday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. The event is open to the public at no charge.

The players, listed below, will be divided between two teams for the June 13 all-star match. The coaches will be Maureen Boyle from Carroll College and Aubrey Beaumont from Rocky Mountain College.

2025 Midland Roundtable All-Star Volleyball Classic

June 13 at Lockwood High School

Cadence Lundgren, Gallatin (Kansas State); Lauren Fox, Bozeman (Carroll); Morgan Jones, Bozeman (Southern Illinois); Taylor Speake, Gallatin (Central Washington); Ellie Reinertson, Gardiner (Montana Tech); Birdie Heuiser, Helena (Carroll); Sofia Kimmel, Bozeman (Carroll); Taiya Guptill, Hardin (Miles); Avaree Thompson, Billings Senior (Dickinson State); Gianna Ruprecht, Columbus (Rocky Mountain); Ella Goeltz, Florence (Providence); Nora Dominick, Shields Valley (Montana Western); Hope Gonsioroski, Baker (Lubbock Christian); Addie Falls Down, Billings Senior (MSU-Northern); Jaycee Cleveland, Butte (Dickinson State); Juliana McFarland, Belgrade (Dordt): Claire Hoadley, Lone Peak (Rocky Mountain): Kennedie Noseep, Billings Skyview (Central Wyoming).