Townsend boys' comeback falls short against Lone Peak; Bulldog girls roll

TOWNSEND — Townsend played host to the newest member of Class B hoops, the Lone Peak Bighorns, Saturday, and teams split on the hardwood with the Lone Peak boys and Townsend girls notching wins.

Boys: Lone Peak 65, Townsend 59

Kelly S. Morris Photography Townsend's Deegan Mattson (1) takes it to the rim against Lone Peak's Miles Romney (23) and Isaac Bedway (13)

It was a back-and-forth first half in the first game, which saw Lone Peak pull away late in the second quarter to build a 33-26 lead heading into the halftime break.

Lone Peak scored nearly 20 points in the third, while holding Townsend to only seven en route to the 65-59 win.

Sophomore standout Ebe Grabow finished with a game-high 28 points and nine rebounds for Lone Peak. Grabow’s teammate, junior Isaac Bedway, also finished in double figures with 22 points, seven rebounds and a couple steals.

Girls: Townsend 55, Lone Peak 27

Kelly S. Morris Photography Townsend's Ella Begger goes up for a shot against Lone Peak's Vera Grabow.

In the night cap, seniors Ella Begger and Emily Bird led Townsend to a 55-27 win.

Bird is back on the floor for the Bulldogs after an injury kept her out of the first few games on the young season, and the Bulldogs have seven underclassmen on this year’s squad. They scored a season-high 55 points against Lone Peak, which traveled to Townsend after losing to Ennis by double digits on Friday.

Townsend's Kaitlyn Noyes also had some highlight moments for the Bulldogs, hitting a buzzer beater to end the first quarter, as Townsend took a 20-12 lead after one half.