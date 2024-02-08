Watch Now
Three student-athletes from Belgrade sign to next level on Wednesday

Toby Robinson / <i>Contributed</i>
Posted at 8:22 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 22:26:05-05

BELGRADE — Three student-athletes from Belgrade signed Wednesday to compete at the college level.

Ella Seaman will play softball at Carroll College, Leila Mamangun signed with Miles Community College for basketball, and Daisy Lewis will cheer at Rocky Mountain College.

Seaman was a first-team all-conference choice on the diamond last season and was named the Eastern AA co-offensive player of the year. According to MaxPreps, she hit .470 with 31 hits, 29 RBI and 25 runs. She had eight home runs.

Mamangun, a 5-foot-2 guard, is a four-year basketball letter-winner and is the 3-point record holder at Belgrade. She is averaging 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season.

Lewis will join a Rocky Mountain cheer squad that has qualified for the National Cheerleaders Association national competition this year.

