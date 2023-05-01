Three Bozeman Gallatin Raptors sign National Letters of Intent on Monday

BOZEMAN — It was an exciting day at Bozeman Gallatin where three Raptors signed their National Letters of Intent to continue playing their sport at the next level.

Eastern AA First Team and Raptor Standout guard, Eli Hunter, officially signed with the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.

“It was really stressful, you know," Hunter explained. "I think for anyone it’s stressful because you have your own season to focus on, but the second I took a visit to Providence, I met with the coaching staff and everyone. It just felt like home, and a place I wanted to be for the next four years."

He is most excited for the opportunity to continue to grow his game at the next level.

"It feels really good, it’s been a long time coming. I’m just really excited to get out there and start playing. I’m excited to keep improving; I haven’t made it or anything at all yet. I’m just excited to get to work.”

Jaeli Jenkins commited to MSU Billings Women's Basketball in Billings, Montana.

“It feels amazing," Jenkins said. "I was really happy that my friends and family could be here. It definitely overjoys me just to have them present and just to finally be official."

Her Raptor team became family in her short time at Gallatin, something she will dearly miss when she heads to Billings.

"This team really is my family," she said. "It’s kind of weird coming in just because you always have new people in your classes. You always have people that you don’t know coming in, but they really did make me feel like that I had been here all four years."

The statement her commitment means to her team's young core is clear.

"Hard work does pay off," she explained. "Working hard, trying your best, doing everything right, or trying to at least, and just, kind of, getting your name out there, it does pay off in the long run.”

Gavin Klein committed to Regis University in Denver Colorado.

“It was a long process," he explained. "I got a little late to the recruiting process. I ended up getting a recruiter that helped me reach out to these schools, and Regis was just interested in me. I went and visited the campus, and kind of fell in love with the team and the campus right away."

His three years at Gallatin has meant everything to him, on and off the course.

"The last three years was some of the best years of golf I’ve played, and I really like the teams that I was with and the people that I was with," he said.