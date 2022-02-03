Thirteen Belgrade-Bozeman area seniors ink on National Signing Day

BOZEMAN — Thirteen seniors from the Belgrade-Bozeman area, as well as a junior, put pen to paper Wednesday inking letters of intent to play their respective sports at the collegiate level.

Belgrade

Aiden McGoldrick — Carroll College | Track & Field

Austin Spangler — Dickinson State | Football

Jordan Cassidy — University of Providence, Great Falls | Track & Field

*Peyton Robertson — International Development Academy | Soccer

Bozeman

Jaxon Cotton — Montana Tech | Football

Jaden Perkins — Montana State | Football

Jaren Perkins — Montana State | Football

Jase Applebee — College of Idaho | Football

Gallatin

Ryann Eddins — University of Providence, Great Falls | Volleyball

Keaton Lynn — Northwest College Wyoming | Volleyball

Michael Armstrong — Montana State | Football

Avery Walker — Rocky Mountain College | Basketball

Sam Edmisten — Rocky Mountain College | Football

Makyah Albrecht — Presentation College | Volleyball

* = Junior