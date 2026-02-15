State swimming: Billings West girls edge Gallatin in thriller; Bozeman boys roll to 21st title

GREAT FALLS — In a loud, packed pool deck atmosphere Saturday, the Class AA girls state swim title came down to the final race — and Billings West delivered when it mattered most.

The Bears surged in the 400-yard freestyle relay to edge Gallatin by a single point, while the Bozeman boys captured their third straight AA championship. In Class A/B, Billings Central continued its dominance, sweeping both team titles for the sixth consecutive year.

The AA girls race turned dramatic entering the final event, with Gallatin holding a seven-point lead. West won the final relay for 32 team points while the Raptors slipped to third behind Great Falls High and scored 24. The swing gave West 208 points to Gallatin’s 207, securing the Bears’ first girls state title since 2005 and just their third overall.

On the boys side, Bozeman left little doubt. The Hawks scored 307 points to claim their third consecutive championship and a state-best 21st overall title. Great Falls High finished second with 213.

Billings Central extended its Class A/B streak on both sides. The Rams boys won their sixth straight championship and 18th overall with 117 points, while the girls earned their seventh consecutive title and 17th overall with 91. The Polson boys and Whitefish girls placed second with 58 and 56 points, respectively.

The meet produced another record performance for the second straight day. Polson’s Teague McElwee broke the all-class record in the boys 100-yard butterfly again, touching in 50.38 seconds after setting the previous mark of 50.55 in Friday’s preliminaries. He also won the Class A/B 50 freestyle in 21.37.

Missoula Big Sky’s Elly Lewis became just the 15th Montana swimmer to win the same event four straight years, claiming her fourth consecutive 500 freestyle title in 5:09.98.

Class AA boys

Bozeman’s Cal McColley won the 200 freestyle (1:44.01) and 50 freestyle (21.73), while teammate Maximiliano Aguirre captured the 200 individual medley (1:52.93) and 100 breaststroke (56.31). The Hawks swept all three relay events.

Great Falls High’s Duncan Schroeder earned victories in the 100 butterfly (51.62) and 500 freestyle (4:52.56). Teammate Seth Woldtvedt repeated as champion in the 100 backstroke (52.84).

Gallatin’s Trygve Chvilicek won the 100 freestyle in 48.36.

Class AA girls

West won the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, while Belgrade scored a win in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.87).

West’s Josie Cancro captured the 200 freestyle (1:53.58). Belgrade’s Dylon Flikkema won the 200 IM (2:07.11) and 100 backstroke (54.50).

Missoula Hellgate’s Emily Hansiek took the 50 freestyle (23.66) and 100 freestyle (51.48). Helena Capital’s Elizabeth Urban won the 100 butterfly (57.98) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.62).

Class A/B boys

Billings Central swept all relay events. Bennett Seitz won the 200 freestyle (1:42.47) and 100 freestyle (46.96), while Jonas Johnson took the 200 IM (2:01.78) and 100 backstroke (53.68).

McKade Vaira claimed the 500 freestyle (5:19.88), and Greyson Piseno won the 100 breaststroke (1:02.49).

Class A/B girls

Whitefish’s Liesel Klein won the 200 freestyle (2:05.84). Columbia Falls’ Catherine Opalka captured the 200 IM (2:15.28) and 100 backstroke (59.83).

East Helena’s Sway Longshore defended her 50 freestyle title (25.01) and added the 100 freestyle (54.00). Billings Central’s Vanessa Sheridan won the 100 butterfly (58.76) and 500 freestyle (5:06.90). Butte Central’s Tessa Ganzenmueller took the 100 breaststroke (1:14.38).

