State swimming rolls through preliminary heats Friday in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The state swim meet has returned to Great Falls for the sixth straight season, where it’s been the site of many broken records and historic moments.

The 2025 edition is shaping up to be more of the same.

After Thursday’s 500-meter freestyle prelims, Friday continued with the remaining preliminary heats as athletes secured their spots in Saturday’s finals when the points count for team totals.

The Bozeman boys are the returning Class AA state champs after winning the title without a single individual champion in 2024. Missoula Sentinel won it's first AA girls title last year but will face a stiff challenge from Great Falls High, Kalispell Glacier, Bozeman and Gallatin in 2025.

Meanwhile in Class A, Billings Central will try to continue their streak of dominance as the Rams boys and girls will try to win their fifth and sixth straight titles, respectively.

In addition, there are 14 returning individual champions in the field who claimed a total of 19 titles last year and will try to add to their total in 2025.

Click the video to check out some of the storylines and team favorites at the 2025 state swim meet.

