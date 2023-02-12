State swimming: Great Falls High girls, Hellgate boys win AA titles; Billings Central sweeps Class A

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High girls repeated as State AA swimming champs, while the Missoula Hellgate boys returned to the top of the podium for the seventh time in 11 years.

In Class A, the Billings Central boys and girls each claimed team titles for a third straight year.

The Bison were paced by strong showings in the relay and an individual title from Julia TenNapel, who repeated as champion in the 100 breaststroke. They edged crosstown rival Great Falls CMR, who finished runner-up for a second year in a row.

The Rustlers earned wins in the 200 freestyle relay and the backstroke where Taylor Kolsch (58.27) and Kaitlyn Thomas (58.38) took the top two spots.

Missoula Hellgate edged Billings West for Class AA’s top spot. The Knights won titles every year from 2014-19 but had fallen to Bozeman, Helena and Missoula Sentinel in each of the past three seasons.

Hellgate was paced by Sean Murphree who finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.18) and picked up wins in the 200 freestyle and medley relays.

Elsewhere in Class AA, the Lewis sisters had big days individually for Missoula Big Sky. Addy Lewis, a Washington State commit, won the girls 50 yard freestyle (23.74) and 100 butterfly (57.55). Freshman Elly Lewis won the 200 yard individual medley (2:12.56) and 500 freestyle (5:15.50).

Helena High’s Garrett Krattiger won both the boys 500 freestyle (4:50.26) and 100 backstroke (51.46). Glacier’s Isaac Keim won both the 100 freestyle (48.70) and 50 freestyle (22.21) to help the Wolfpack to a second place finish.

In Class A the Billings Central boys picked up several wins. Daniel Apostol won the boys 200 medley (2:04.43) and the 100 freestyle (47.94). Dylan Shelton won the 500 freestyle in 5:03.67.

The Ram girls were led by sisters Alyson and Kelly Early, and sophomore Megan Beers who each won two events.

