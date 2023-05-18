State C golf: Manhattan Christian girls win 6th straight title; Highwood boys claim first ever championship

GREAT FALLS — It was never a sure thing, but the Manhattan Christian girls locked up a sixth straight state title on Wednesday at the State C golf tournament in Great Falls, with a combined score of 581 edging Broadus and Lone Peak which tied for second with 582.

On the boys side, Highwood claimed their first ever state golf title with a 510 score. Seeley-Swan claimed second with 524 strokes, Scobey third at 525.

Seeley-Swan’s Ari Nicholas claimed boys medalist honors with back-to-back days shooting 78. It’s the second straight title for Nicholas, whose brothers Micah and McKinley have also won Class C titles for the Blackhawks. But Ari is the only member of his family with two titles.

“I’m the only one with two and that makes me feel very happy,” Nicholas laughed. “That means I got something up on my older brothers finally. It’s really cool.”

Nicholas finished two strokes ahead of Day 1 leader Bryson Bahnmiller of Highwood who shot an 83 on Wednesday, after a 75 on Tuesday. Scobey teammates Braxton Wolfe and Cooper Axtman finished third and fourth respectively.

Lone Peak freshman Cate Leydig was the girls medalist with a Wednesday 81, shaving nine strokes of the 90 score she recorded Tuesday.

“Day one was pretty rough, my putting was definitely not up to par,” Leydig said. “So this morning I just putted for around an hour. And that helped me score much lower.”

Paityn Curtiss of Plentywood held the Day 1 lead with an 88, but an 86 on Day 2 wasn’t enough to withstand Leydig going low.

For complete results click here.

