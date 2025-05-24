State AA tennis: Elliotte Benziger, Mason McCarty complete three-peat as singles champions on final day

BOZEMAN — It was championship Friday for Class AA tennis. Both the Gallatin girls and Great Falls CMR boys took home team titles.

It is the second title in a row for the Rustlers, who finished with 30 points. Bozeman and Billings West were next with 23 points each, and Gallatin was fourth at 21.

The team title is the first in program history for the Gallatin girls. Their 32 points was three better than two-time defending champion Missoula Hellgate, and Bozeman finished third with 25 points.

Dominance shined in both the singles matches as Missoula Hellgate's Elliotte Banziger and Gallatin's Mason McCarty each won their third consecutive state title. Both athletes have undefeated careers for their teams.

Banziger beat Gallatin's Raena Wilson in two sets (6-0, 6,2). McCarty beat Bozeman's Harrison Rotar in two sets, as well (6-0, 6-0).

The girls doubles champions come from Bozeman, Izabel Barr and Sara Sanford. The Hawks won the title on their home court. They defeated Gallatin's Alex and Olivia Mansour in two sets (6-4, 6-2).

The boys doubles match brought the most drama of the day. CMR's Eli Crist and Brady Pike would take the first set 6-2. Billings West's Dallin Abrams and Andersen Hurst would take the second set 7-5. In the third and final set, West would prevail 6-2 and take home the boys doubles title.

