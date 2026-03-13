State AA basketball: Updates, scores and highlights from Day 2 in Billings

BILLINGS — We’re back at First Interstate Arena in Billings for Day 2 of the State AA basketball tournament, and Friday's morning loser-out round is complete:

Girls



Butte 59, Helena 40: Cadence Graham hits five 3-pointers and scores 32 points — a girls’ high, to this point in the tournament — to lead Butte.

Missoula Hellgate 55, Billings Skyview 34: Paisley Johnson had 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists in the Knights’ win.

Boys



Billings Senior 56, Great Falls CMR 55: Senior’s Rylan Jennings made one free throw with six seconds left, and Ben Cunningham’s shot at the buzzer from the baseline bounced off the rim.

Missoula Big Sky 69, Gallatin 55: After scoring 20 total points in their first three quarters on Thursday night, the Eagles have scored 90 points over their next five quarters.

Semifinals begin at 3:30 p.m., with winners advancing to Saturday’s championship games.

* * * Class AA pairings and results * * *

On-site today are Scott Breen, Alec Bofinger and Mike Scherting.

Can defending girls champion Gallatin keep its repeat hopes alive, as well as its 29-game winning streak? We’ll find out soon!

3:30 p.m. | Preview: Billings Senior girls (14-7) vs. Gallatin girls (20-0)

As players are introduced, let's look at today's first girls semifinal.

Bella Ferguson hit five 3-pointers and Eva Blatchford recorded a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) in Thursday’s first round to help send the Broncs to their first semifinal appearance since 2007. Gallatin put four players into double figures in its first-round win and recorded 21 steals.