State A softball: Havre, Laurel, Columbia Falls and Billings Central move on in winners' bracket

BELGRADE — Two second round games that were suspended in progress on Thursday afternoon due to lightning and heavy rains were completed on Friday morning when play resumed.

Havre trailed Libby 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning on Thursday, but came back to top the Loggers 10-4 on Friday. Laurel was up 7-3 before the suspension and rolled to a 16-5 win.

(1E) Havre and (3E) Laurel will be joined in the undefeated quarterfinals by (1W) Columbia Falls and (2E) Billings Central, who also won their second round matchups on Friday morning.

Columbia Falls 16, Hamilton/Darby 3

The Wildkats scored 11 runs in a decisive fourth inning to advance to the quarterfinals of the State A tournament in Belgrade, 16-3 over Hamilton.

Aspen Dawson drove in five runs for Columbia Falls, and hit one of three WildKat home runs in the win. Haden Peters and Maddy Collins also went over the fence.

Maddie Moultray earned the win for Columbia Falls, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out 11 batters in five innings.

Casey Kennedy hit a two-run home run for Hamilton in the fourth, while Mariah Johnson added an RBI in the fifth inning.

Columbia Falls is two wins away from advancing to its first ever State title game.

Billings Central 10, Frenchtown 0

Courtney Hofer homered twice and the Billings Central Rams shutout defending champion Frenchtown 10-0 in a rematch of the 2022 State A title game.

Central set the tone in the second inning with five runs, including a towering two-run home run from Hofer that landed behind the spectators in center field. Hofer had four RBI’s in the game.

Genevieve Hastings went 4-for-4 in the leadoff spot for the Rams, scoring two runs and adding an RBI. Lydia Todd was also a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate.

Gianna Haney had a great showing on the mound, allowing no runs on just two hits while striking out 11 batters. Carah Evans and Alexis Godin each recorded a hit for the defending champion Broncs.

Laurel 15, Polson 6

There was no letdown for Laurel after sitting on a 7-3 lead overnight due to a suspension of play. The Locomotives picked up where they left off and topped Polson 15-6 to advance in the winners bracket.

Laurel scored seven runs in the sixth inning to pull away from the Pirates. Arlette Nieto, Mia Anderson and Madison Moorman each recored three RBI. Josie Benson scored four runs on three hits and added two RBI.

Carli Haley led the Pirates with two hits on the day, including a home run. Rachel Miller earned the win on the mound for Laurel, allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out six.

Laurel advances to face Eastern A rival Havre in the undefeated quarterfinals.

Havre 10, Libby 4

Havre trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning when play was halted on Thursday night, but they had the bases loaded with two outs.

When play resumed, the Blue Ponies grounded into a fielders choice to end the inning but found life in the third inning, scoring three runs and tying the game. Havre tallied 12 hits in the game, with Hannah Gingery recording three of them to go along with two RBI.

Elle Verploegen earned the win on the mound, allowing just four runs on 12 hits. Gingery, Avery Carlson and Jersi Morse all managed multiple hits in the game. Peyton Waggoner hit a solo home run for the Loggers, one of two hits for her on the day.

Eastern A champ Havre, which has never won a state softball title, advanced to face division rival Laurel in the undefeated quarterfinals.

This story will be updated