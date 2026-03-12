State A basketball: Updates, scores and highlights from Day 1 in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Class A boys and girls basketball state tournaments are set to tip off at Four Seasons Arena this week, bringing eight teams in each bracket to Electric City to battle for state championships.

A total of eight games are on tap Thursday. Both defending champions, the Billings Central girls and Dillon boys, are in the field.

Champions will be crowned Saturday night as teams from across Montana look to finish their seasons on top and cut down the nets in Great Falls.

Stay with us throughout the tournament for updates, scores, highlights, quotes and observations from courtside. This post will be updated throughout each day, with the newest information appearing at the top.

MTN's Tom Wylie will be providing live updates and posting some photos, while Will Charlton will shoot video.

-Tom Wylie and Will Charlton

9:33 a.m. - LOCKWOOD BUILDS HALFTIME LEAD

Lockwood is up 36-24 at halftime behind 17 points from Callison-Blake and 10 from Kobe Blake. Kolby Finley leads Ronan with 12 points. Callison-Blake can jump very high! Check out the elevation on this breakaway dunk.

">March 12, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

9:14 a.m. - FRENETIC PACE

Lead has changed several times and Lockwood leads 20-18 after the first quarter. Lions with a clear athleticism advantage with the likes of Zicciah Callison-Blake and Kobe Blake But Ronan converting from beyond the arc is keeping the Chiefs close.

9:02 a.m. - WE'RE UNDERWAY

The Lockwood and Ronan boys have tipped off in the first matchup of the day. The Lions only lost once in the regular season and were one of the favorites to win the state tournament entering the postseason, but a stunning first round loss to Miles City at the Eastern A divisional tournament gave Lockwood the No. 3 seed and a first round matchup with West No. 2 Chiefs.

Three minutes in and we're tied at eight points apiece.

">March 12, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

