St. Ignatius holds signing day for 4 student-athletes

ST. IGNATIUS — St. Ignatius celebrated four high school seniors with a signing day on Wednesday who will all continue their athletic careers at the college level.

Two Bulldogs signed for football in Kellen McClure and Canyon Sargent. McClure, the football program's starting quarterback since his freshman year, signed to play football and throw javelin on the track and field team at Dickinson State in Dickinson, North Dakota. McClure plans on studying business as well.

Sargent signed to play football at Montana Western and plans on majoring in secondary education. Both McClure and Sargent helped lead the Bulldogs to the 8-Man state championship game this past season.

Kooper Page signed to play basketball at Central Wyoming College and she plans on studying environmental science.

Andrew Rush, who won the individual race at this year's Class B state cross country meet, signed to compete in cross country and track and field at Montana State Billings. Rush plans on studying environmental science.

“The staff, administration and community of St. Ignatius are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication these find student-athletes have exhibited during their time here," St. Ignatius principal Shawn Hendrickson said. "We’re excited to see what their future holds and look forward to watching them compete after high school. They’ve all served as positive role models for our younger students.”