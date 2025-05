GREAT FALLS — It was crosstown Tuesday in the Electric City as the Great Falls High and CMR tennis, softball and track and field teams were all in action.

At Memorial Stadium, the rivalry brought out the best in the Bison and Rustler track and field teams with several personal records and state qualifying marks recorded.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Several state qualifying marks recorded at crosstown track meet in Great Falls

For full results from the crosstown city meet, click here.