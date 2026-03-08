High School College More Sports Watch Now
Roundup: Two Helena teams qualify for state basketball tournaments

Posted

HELENA — Helena fans will have two teams to cheer for at the Class AA state basketball tournament in Billings.

The Helena High boys and girls punched their state-tournament tickets Friday night over crosstown rival Capital. Both contests were state tournament play-in games.

Watch the video to hear from the Bengal boys and girls:

The Jefferson girls narrowly missed out on a Class B state-tournament berth Saturday morning. The Panthers dropped a loser-out game at the Southern B divisional tournament 40-27 against Big Timber.

The East Helena boys and girls both fell short of Class A state-tournament berths at the Eastern A divisional tournament in late February.

The Class AA state tournament tips off Thursday at the MetraPark in Billings.

