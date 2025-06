Rosters: 2025 Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series

BILLINGS — The 2025 Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series is scheduled to open Friday at the Pronghorn Center in Gillette, Wyo., and close Saturday at the Lockwood High School gym.

The girls game tips off 5 p.m. followed by the boys game at 7 both nights. Below is a look at both the Montana and Wyoming rosters for this year's series.

According to the Midland Roundtable, there has been one change to the Montana boys roster: Missoula Hellgate's Easton Sant will play in place of Helena High's Jaxan Lieberg.

2025 Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series

Rosters

BOYS

Montana

Zakai Owens, Billings Skyview (Dawson Community College); Grant Vigen, Gallatin (Montana State football); Easton Sant, Missoula Hellgate (Montana Tech); Tevin Wetzel, Helena (Carroll College); Reynolds Johnston, Missoula Loyola (College of Idaho); Ethan Stack, Missoula Loyola (Montana Tech); Kyler Engellant, Dillon (Montana Western); Bodhi Brenden, Malta (Rocky Mountain College); Tracen Jilot, Box Elder (MSU-Northern); Christian Triemstra, Manhattan Christian (Providence).

Coach: Steve Keller, Great Falls Electric.

Wyoming

Neil Summers, Laramie (University of Wyoming); Jaden Smith, Laramie (Gillette College); Lane Hladky, Gillette Campbell County (undecided); Truman Degrange, Gillette Campbell County (undecided); Nomar Gonzales, Gillette Campbell County (Mitchell Tech College, S.D.); Karver Partlow, Gillette Thunder Basin (Jamestown University baseball); Clayton Cook, Evanston (undecided); Jordan Mendez, Evanston (Central Wyoming College); Jaxson Neely, Wright (undecided); Tanner Hagar, Casper Natrona (undecided).

Coach: Shawn Neary, Gillette Colllege.

GIRLS

Montana

Paige Lofing, Huntley Project (Gonzaga); Braeden Gunlock, Bigfork (BYU); Rae Smart, Billings Skyivew (Montana State Billings); Kenleigh Graham, Dillon (Black Hills State); Tailey Harris, Lockwood (Montana State Billings); Aubrey Winter, Columbus (Rocky Mountain College); Alli Glasscock, Miles City (Black Hills State); Shelbi LaBrie, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (Montana State Billings); Coral Old Bull, Billings Central (Dickinson State); Dani Jordan, Lockwood (Williston State).

Coach: Wes Keller, Rocky Mountain College.

Wyoming

Elyn Bowers, Pinedale (Eastern Washington); Lauren Olsen, Douglas (Cal Baptist); Kaylie Neary, Gillette (Montana State Billings); Lauren Kuhbacher, Gillette (Montana State Billings); Izzy Kelly, Cheyenne Central (Dickinson State); Karson Tempel, Cheyenne Central (Dickinson State); Emma Asay, Rock Springs (Gillette College); Brynn Sybrant, Casper Natrona (Western Nebraska CC); Jaden Meyer, Douglas (Casper College); Kennedy Davila, Casper Kelly Walsh (Casper College).

Coach: Liz Lewis, Gillette College.