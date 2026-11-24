HELENA — More than 10 Montana high school football teams will be playing in new classifications in 2027-28.

The Montana High School Association Executive Board took a number of actions regarding reclassification and realignment at a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

In addition to dissolving the Drummond-Philipsburg and Hardin-Lodge Grass football co-ops (Drummond will remain in 8-Man football, Philipsburg was recommended to participate in 6-Man football, Hardin will remain in Class A, and Lodge Grass will be placed in 8-Man football), the Board took the following actions, which will go into effect for the 2027-28 school year:



Arlee will move to Class C from Class B due to a significant drop in enrollment. Arlee will be placed in District 14C for basketball, volleyball and track and field.

Custer-Hysham-Melstone, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, Absarokee and West Yellowstone will move to 8-Man football from 6-Man football. Absarokee and West Yellowstone will decide whether they will participate fully in 8-Man football or opt to participate in 6-Man football but not be postseason eligible.

Joliet, St. Labre and Big Timber will move to 8-Man football from Class B 11-man football.

St. Regis, Victor and Westby-Grenora will move to 6-Man football from 8-Man football.

The Board also approved realignments in Class A, Class B and Class C.

In Class A, the new conference alignment for 2027-28 adds Jefferson to the Southeast and Anaconda to the Southwest. Both schools are moving to Class A next year after previously competing in Class B. View the Class A conference realignment here, which is approved for all sports except tennis and soccer.

The Board approved a proposed realignment in the Class B Northern division in basketball, track and field and volleyball. The new alignment will feature eight teams in District 1B and six in District 2B. View the 2027-28 Northern B realignment here.

The Board also approved proposed realignments in the Class C Eastern and Northern divisions for basketball, track and field and volleyball. The realigned Eastern C will feature three seven-team districts — 2C, 3C and 4C — while the Northern C will have two eight-team districts — 9C and 10C in basketball and track.

In volleyball, the Northern C is eliminating its districts and aligning 13 teams in one league. The realignments will go into effect for the 2027-28 school year.

View the Class C 2027-28 realignments: Eastern C | Northern C

Divisional golf realignment will immediately go into effect for Class C's spring season. Eastern, Southcentral and Western Divisions will each have 15 teams in the spring. View the 2026-27 Class C divisional golf realignment.

To view the complete correspondence sent to MHSA member schools, click here.