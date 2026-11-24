MISSOULA — The high school football co-ops of Hardin-Lodge Grass and Drummond-Philipsburg were dissolved Monday at a regularly scheduled meeting of the Montana High School Association Executive Board in Helena.

Both co-ops appealed earlier MHSA rulings, but the board denied those appeals after listening to presentations from administrators at the schools. Both co-ops will be dissolved ahead of the 2027-28 school year.

Hardin will continue competing in the Class A division, while Lodge Grass will be placed at the 8-Man level. Hardin-Lodge Grass defeated Lewistown in the first round of the Class A playoffs this fall, marking the Bulldogs' first playoff win since 2012.

Drummond will continue playing 8-Man football, while Philipsburg's future classification — either 8-Man or 6-Man — remains to be determined. The Flint Creek Titans (the formal name of the Drummond-Philipsburg co-op) went undefeated this fall and captured the 8-Man state championship on Saturday.

Since the Flint Creek co-op formed in 2014, the Titans have reached the playoffs every season. They also won state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2020 and finished as the 8-Man runner-up in 2021 and 2025.

But MHSA executive director Brian Michelotti said team success and overall enrollment had nothing to do with the board's decisions.

"The purpose of co-ops is to provide opportunities for the participation for our student-athletes,” Michelotti told MTN Sports. “When our Board evaluates a roster-size co-op appeal, it comes down to the number of students participating or projected to participate, regardless of whether they are seniors or freshmen.

"The Board's focus is on how many students each school has to participate in football. Current and future roster size are the only factors considered in this type of appeal."

Each team participating in a classification must submit roster sizes to the MHSA. The Hardin-Lodge Grass and Drummond-Philipsburg co-ops were flagged because both teams had rosters and project to have rosters equal to or larger than at least one-third of the other teams in the classification.

Twenty-four teams competed in Class A football in 2026. In 8-Man, there were 36.

Drummond-Philipsburg listed 30 players on its 2026 roster, including 14 seniors. But school sources have told MTN Sports that size of senior class is an anomaly and that Philipsburg may not be able to field a team in 2027 without the co-op.

Dustin Keltner, a co-op board member, presented on behalf of Philipsburg, and Michelotti said the appeal lasted more than an hour and a half.

"We brought forth a solid presentation and explained everything," a statement reads on the Philipsburg Schools website. "Mr. Keltner did an amazing job with his presentation and (superintendent Thomas) Gates did a great job speaking as well. Unfortunately, we were not successful. Everything is still fresh right now, so we will take a little time to digest everything, then we will need to work together to find a path forward."