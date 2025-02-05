No. 3 Hellgate girls top No. 5 Big Sky on buzzer beater; No. 4 Knights boys hold off Eagles in OT

MISSOULA — It was a Missoula Hellgate sweep over Missoula Big Sky in a pair of thrillers in the second crosstown meetings of the season between the two schools.

Ryan Meservy's buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted the No. 3 Knights girls past the No. 5 Eagles, 46-43, while the No. 4 Knights boys held off the Eagles in overtime, 61-57.

In the girls game, Big Sky dominated for most of the matchup, as the Eagles led 21-13 at halftime and led by double digits in the third quarter. But the Knights began to chip away more and more down the stretch, eventually taking a 43-41 lead in the final minute on a layup from Shannon Kane.

Lilly Johnson then answered for Big Sky to tie it up, all leading to Meservy's 3-pointer than converted with two seconds remaining, as the Knights completed the comeback.

Gianna Passuccio led Hellgate with 11 while Kane added nine. Kenzie Schmitz led Big Sky with 16 points while Kadynce Couture added 13, including notching her 1,000th career point.

Hellgate improved to 7-4 and 5-2 in the Western AA while Big Sky fell to 7-4 and 5-2. The teams split their regular season meetings.

In the boys game, the Knights dominated the first half with a 30-12 advantage by halftime. But a furious rally from Big Sky spurred by Eli Kasberg, Isaiah Reed and Cormack Batt brought the Eagles all the way back to force overtime with the game tied 52-52.

Hellgate found its footing again and pulled away in the extra period as Spencer Wayland scored four points, while Parker Link and Zane Gillhouse also contributed baskets.

Easton Sant led Hellgate with 16 points while Link added 13 and Wayland chipped in 10. Kasberg finished with 15 for Big Sky while Reed added 14 and Batt scored 13.

Hellgate improved to 9-3 and 6-2 while Big Sky fell to 6-5 and 3-4 as the Knights swept the season series between the two programs.

