Championship week delivered everything — clutch shots, rim-rocking dunks and moments that will live on in Montana hoops history.

WATCH: Top plays and moments from state basketball

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for March 16

Each Monday we compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers. Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

