Watch Now
High School Sports

Actions

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for March 10

Screenshot 2024-09-02 at 2.43.13 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

When the best teams in the state go head to head with their seasons on the line, it’s a given that a lot of games will go down to the final moments. That’s where magic can happen and frequently does.

In that spirit, this week’s edition of MTN Gamechangers consists entirely of postseason buzzer beaters.

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers.

Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state