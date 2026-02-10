When the clock runs low, the highlights get better. This week’s Gamechangers is all about late shots, game-winners, and pressure plays that delivered.

WATCH: Top 5 Plays from Around the State

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Feb. 9

Each Monday we compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers. Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

