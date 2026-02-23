State titles were on the line, overtime shots fell and history was made across Montana last week. And in one case, the celebration didn’t stop when the final whistle blew.

WATCH: TOP MOMENTS AND PLAYS OF THE WEEK

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Feb. 23

Each Monday we compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers. Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

