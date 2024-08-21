Two people released from hospital, one remains in ICU after lightning strike at Glacier soccer practice

KALISPELL — Glacier High School principal Brad Holloway has provided an update on the three people who were hurt in a Monday evening lightning strike.

One of the athletes and a coach have been released from Logan Health in Kalispell. However, the second athlete who was hurt in the lightning strike remains in the ICU.



The three were hurt at approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday after being hit by lightning during a soccer practice at Glacier High School.

Several teams were practicing on the fields at the time of the incident.

The coaches were following the school's storm protocol which states activities can resume 30 minutes after the lightning has cleared the area.



It was determined by coaches monitoring weather radars that the storm had passed but then lightning struck again.