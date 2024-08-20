Three people struck by lightning at Kalispell Glacier soccer field, one in ICU

KALISPELL — Several people were struck by lightning Monday at Glacier High School in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio told MTN it's believed three people were hit by lightning and that one person was critically hurt.

Venezio said the Kalispell police and fire departments responded to the school at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Glacier principal Brad Holloway stated on social media that a coach and two soccer players were hit by lightning.

The post added that the coach and one of the players are responsive at Logan Health while the second player is being treated in the ICU.

Glacier athletic director Mark Dennehy told MTN the school has a safety protocol that was followed and a soccer practice was delayed 30 minutes after the last lightning strike from a passing storm was seen.